Texas Pacific Land Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire EagleRock Land, LLC in an all-stock transaction with an implied equity value of approximately $3 billion.

The acquisition will combine TPL's surface and oil and gas royalty interests, water solutions operations and land management expertise with EagleRock's acreage, water infrastructure and relationships with Permian Basin operators.

The combined company is expected to expand its operations across Texas and New Mexico, strengthening its position in key oil and gas producing regions of the Permian Basin.

Upon completion, the company will own approximately 1 million acres of fee-owned surface land, along with an additional 105,000 acres under dedication agreements. Approximately 37,600 future undrilled well locations are situated within five miles of the combined acreage, providing opportunities for future development.

The acquisition will also expand TPL's presence in New Mexico, adding approximately 59,000 fee-owned acres primarily in Lea County. The additional acreage will strengthen the company's position in the Delaware Basin and provide new opportunities for non-potable water sales and produced water management.

Lea County accounts for approximately 25% of horizontal well permits and 20% of completion water demand within the Permian Basin.

In the Midland Basin, the transaction will increase TPL's surface acreage by nearly 40%. The expansion includes a strategic relationship with Double Eagle through long-term water solutions agreements supported by approximately 105,000 acres of combined dedications.

EagleRock's Midland Basin operations include approximately 220,000 barrels per day of produced water handling capacity through gathering, disposal and recycling infrastructure, along with approximately 130,000 barrels per day of non-potable water supply capacity.

The acquisition is expected to increase TPL's total water infrastructure capacity to approximately 1.5 million barrels per day for non-potable water sourcing and produced water treatment, representing a 49% increase.

Combined water storage capacity is expected to reach approximately 68 million barrels, an increase of 79%.

TPL plans to use its existing land and water management operations to expand water sourcing, recycling and disposal services across the combined acreage.

The company has identified approximately $45 million in expected annual benefits from the transaction, including $20 million in corporate cost savings and $25 million in additional revenue opportunities.

These opportunities include expanded produced water access in Lea County, increased water sourcing and recycling flexibility near TPL's existing Texas operations and additional recycling and disposal activity in the Midland Basin through its relationship with Double Eagle.

The anticipated benefits are expected to develop over time and are not included in the company's pro forma financial projections.

The transaction is expected to increase TPL's estimated free cash flow per share in 2027 before accounting for potential synergies.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the combined companies reported pro forma adjusted EBITDA margins of approximately 83% and free cash flow margins of approximately 60%.

TPL expects the combination to preserve its high-margin, capital-light business model and strong balance sheet, including its net cash position as of September 30, 2026.

The company also plans to increase cash returns to shareholders through additional share repurchases and regular dividend growth. In connection with the transaction, TPL's board of directors approved an increase in its share repurchase authorization to $500 million.

“This combination supports our strategy to build the premier land, water and royalty platform in the Permian Basin by adding complementary assets that we believe will deliver increased intrinsic value per share. The transaction is consistent with TPL's established acquisition criteria, which emphasize strategic assets, attractive returns on invested capital and long-term free cash flow per share growth. EagleRock’s assets provide well-located acreage at large-scale, critical water infrastructure, and acreage dedications in subregions where TPL can apply its core competencies across land and water management to create substantial value,” said Tyler Glover, Chief Executive Officer of TPL.

“Importantly, the combination establishes a meaningful presence in highly active development areas where TPL’s legacy footprint is limited. The combined asset portfolio across source, recycled, and produced water allows for extensive optimization opportunities, and TPL’s talented teams specializing in all facets of land and water management can seamlessly apply our commercial talents. This combination reinforces our high-margin, capital-light business model and preserves our strong balance sheet while delivering cash flow accretion that will increase our ability to return capital to our shareholders.”

Greg Pipkin, Chief Executive Officer of EagleRock, said the combination will provide additional growth opportunities for the company's land and water operations.

“EagleRock has built a differentiated land and water platform across the Permian Basin, supported by a strong asset position, purpose-built infrastructure and trusted operator relationships. Joining TPL creates an opportunity to bring broader capabilities to our customers. We believe the combination will strengthen the platform for continued growth in both basins while giving EagleRock shareholders the opportunity to participate in its long-term value creation. We look forward to working with TPL to realize the full potential of these complementary businesses.”

Deal structure and expected closing

As part of the acquisition, TPL will undergo a holding company reorganization, establishing New Titan Holdings, Inc. as the publicly traded parent company of both businesses.

The new holding company, referred to as New TPL, is expected to be renamed Texas Pacific Land Corporation following completion of the transaction.

Each outstanding share of TPL common stock will automatically convert into one share of New TPL common stock, without requiring action from existing shareholders.

Under the merger agreement, EagleRock Class A shareholders will receive 0.0831 shares of New TPL common stock for each share they own.

Holders of units in EagleRock's operating subsidiary, EagleRock Land Operating, LLC, will receive New TPL shares at the same exchange ratio for each unit held. Paired EagleRock Class B shares will be canceled.

Based on TPL's five-day volume-weighted average stock price as of November 20, 2026, the exchange ratio represents an implied value of approximately $23.56 per EagleRock Class A share.

Upon closing, EagleRock and its operating subsidiary will become wholly owned subsidiaries of New TPL. Former EagleRock shareholders and operating subsidiary unitholders will hold the same class of New TPL common stock as existing TPL shareholders. The transaction is intended to be tax-free to EagleRock shareholders and operating subsidiary unitholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Existing TPL shareholders are expected to own approximately 86% of the combined company, while former EagleRock shareholders and operating subsidiary unitholders will own approximately 14% on a fully diluted basis.

TPL's existing board of directors and executive management team will lead the combined company, which will be headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Both companies' boards of directors have unanimously approved the merger agreement. EagleRock's board has recommended that its shareholders vote in favor of the transaction. Approval from TPL shareholders is not required.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to EagleRock shareholder approval, expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 and other customary closing conditions.

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Certain EagleRock equity holders, including Double Eagle, representing more than 50% of EagleRock's outstanding voting power, have entered into voting and support agreements to approve the transaction, subject to the terms of those agreements.

The agreements also include a staggered lock-up period ending 12 months after closing. Participating equity holders have agreed to support the merger, oppose competing proposals and comply with restrictions on transferring EagleRock shares or redeeming operating subsidiary units, subject to specified exceptions. Holders representing the required majority of EagleRock operating subsidiary units have also committed to providing the necessary approval through a written consent.