Stabilis Solutions acquires Port Allen LNG facility

Stabilis Solutions Inc. has completed the acquisition of an LNG production facility in Port Allen, Louisiana, from HR Nu Blu Energy LLC.

The Port Allen facility is located in the eastern Gulf Coast region. Built in 2018, the facility has nameplate production capacity of 30,000 LNG gallons per day, which increases Stabilis' total nameplate production capacity by approximately 30 percent. The facility also supports North America's largest LNG-powered offshore service vessel fleet located in Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

"We are excited about the opportunities presented by the Port Allen acquisition," commented Jim Reddinger, president and CEO of Stabilis. "The facility's location is ideal to meet the growing clean energy needs of our customers in the Gulf Coast region."

For more information, visit https://stabilis-solutions.com or call (866) 564-3835.