Sapphire Gas Solutions acquires EDGE LNG

Sapphire Gas Solutions, a provider of distributed energy infrastructure, today announced the acquisition of EDGE LNG, from affiliates of Blue Water Energy.

EDGE is a Texas-based LNG company that provides liquefaction, delivery and vaporization services to customers through modular and mobile LNG equipment.

The acquisition of EDGE expands Sapphire’s LNG capabilities by adding approximately 200,000 gallons of daily LNG liquefaction capacity through modular equipment currently serving clients in the Southern U.S. This acquisition further strengthens Sapphire’s vertically integrated model connecting customers to LNG.

“This acquisition progresses Sapphire’s strategy to be a fully integrated LNG supplier for our customers,” said Sam Thigpen, CEO of Sapphire Gas Solutions. “By controlling the supply chain from production through delivery, we can provide true vertical integration and a more complete, unified service. We control the supply chain rather than relying on multiple third parties at different points in the process. That level of control, flexibility and accountability is unmatched in the industry today, enabling Sapphire to better serve our customers.”

“Having established EDGE as one of the first LNG distributors of its kind in the U.S., we are pleased to pass ownership to the team at Sapphire Gas Solutions and wish them every success for the future,” said Salil Oberoi, Partner at Blue Water Energy. “EDGE is a natural fit within Sapphire’s suite of turnkey gas supply solutions, and we are confident the business will continue to support and accelerate the company’s growth.”

EDGE’s modular, skid-mounted plant design enables rapid deployment and scalable production to meet changing customer requirements, providing customers with flexible LNG solutions in locations where traditional natural gas infrastructure may not be readily available.

“Demand for distributed energy is growing rapidly, particularly in markets where customers need reliable power and traditional infrastructure cannot keep pace,” Thigpen added. “The acquisition gives us production assets in two strategically important regions allowing us to connect those assets directly to our distribution capabilities and customers. We are

building an LNG platform that is designed around the customer, from the source of supply all the way to the point of use.”

The acquisition is part of Sapphire’s growth strategy following its recently announced strategic partnership with Antin Infrastructure Partners (“Antin”), a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure.