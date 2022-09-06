Rental companies join forces in momentous new partnership

Sunbelt Rentals has acquired Mahaffey USA in a deal that transforms two of the fastest-growing companies in the country into the single-most powerful provider of full-service industrial solutions.

As one of North America’s largest equipment rental companies, Sunbelt Rentals gives businesses access to a full suite of high-quality tools and services perfect for completing any industrial, construction, municipal or do-it-yourself project. As the nation’s leader of temporary fabric structures, Mahaffey USA solves space constraints across industries by installing more than 400 customized fabric structures every year for temporary and semi-permanent use.

Together, Sunbelt Rentals and Mahaffey USA can simplify on-site operations, eliminate unwanted downtime and reduce overhead costs for a wide array of businesses. With 137 years of combined industry experience, the acquisition has created a superteam of technical and strategic professionals who have supported some of the biggest projects in the U.S. for clients such as FedEx, the U.S. Army, Fluor, Exxon, Pfizer, BP, Toyota and Nissan.

“We are excited about this partnership that signals a big, bright future for Mahaffey USA,” said William Pretsch, board chairman for the temporary-structure provider. “The large structures we’re famous for are the perfect complement to the broad lineup of products and specialty services Sunbelt Rentals provides.”

Sunbelt Rentals has more than 14,000 product types, including everything from specialized construction equipment and industrial flooring to heating, ventilation and air-conditioning services. Now, Sunbelt Rentals adds Mahaffey USA’s massive inventory of over one million square feet in fabric structures to the highly diversified product portfolio.

Instead of coordinating between multiple vendors for construction site covers and equipment, companies from coast to coast can maximize their productivity, budget and space on-site with a full range of rentals from a single partner. Both known for quick response times and around-the-clock support, Sunbelt Rentals and Mahaffey USA are positioned to jointly become the go-to partner for emergencies, natural disasters and business continuity.

Because of the unique expertise of its team and offerings, Mahaffey USA has retained its leadership and headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee. Mahaffey USA President George Smith has stayed onboard to ensure a smooth transition for the company’s national customers and 125 Memphis employees. Mahaffey USA’s consumer-facing branch, Mahaffey Event and Tent Rentals LLC, has become a stand-alone business focused on supporting special events in Memphis and the greater Mid-South area.

In 2021, Mahaffey USA was named to Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America for the fifth time, reporting a three-year growth rate of 661 percent. Since its founding in 1924, Mahaffey USA has served customers throughout North America, Mexico, the Caribbean and beyond by installing up to 10,000 square feet of fabric structures per day via a nationwide team of 18 construction crews.

Sunbelt Rentals is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ashtead Group PLC, a London-based publicly-traded equipment rental company with a global footprint. Founded in 1983, Sunbelt Rentals has since grown to more than 14,000 employees, more than 900 locations in North America and a diversified fleet that exceeds $10 billion.

