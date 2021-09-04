Prepare your business for its next growth phase

BancorpSouth Bank is a $27 billion Mississippi-based bank that has seen consistent growth over the past several years.

The 145-year-old bank now has more than 300 branches and 4,500 team members across 10 states, spanning from Texas to Florida, and up to Missouri and Tennessee.

BancorpSouth is a well-established, investment-grade financial institution with solid community bank roots that has expanded over the years to offer general commercial banking, insurance, wealth advisory and trust services. Most importantly, BancorpSouth is the culmination of a diversity of people, cultures, backgrounds and geographies. Our motto is "Right Where You Are" because we believe in being right alongside our clients like we're part of their team, and our clients gravitate toward this like-minded vision, which leads to strong customer relationships and loyalty. By taking the time to understand clients' needs and objectives, we can be a meaningful trusted advisor. I often like to say, "Our money is no greener than any other bank."

What is CCISG?

Our Corporate C&I and Syndications Group (CCISG) is a national coverage group that was formed in 2019 to better service the needs of our middle-market clients, as well as expand our horizons in the upper-middle market and large corporate segments. These corporate clients often require a multitude of financial products and services, including multibank credit facilities that provide financing for working capital, equipment, real estate and acquisitions. Our approach is custom tailored to every client's needs, whether they are a small family-owned business or a large sponsor-backed or publicly traded company. We enjoy working with all types of commercial and industrial (C&I) companies and working together to meet their challenges. These clients, many of which are BIC readers, are core to the American economy.

I'm passionate about C&I lending and BancorpSouth's CCISG team because our bankers bring a diverse skillset and network of industry connections to the table. We have team members from all aspects of the capital structure, including corporate and investment banking, private equity, family fund offices and traditional commercial middle-market lending. Some members of our team have held CFO roles and others have even led U.S. military forces overseas.

Additionally, we have folks that have spent time in various industry verticals like energy, marine, industrials, food and agribusiness, c-stores and restaurants. As such, we all have great respect for one another and our clients. We take pride in promptly providing value-added solutions. Nothing is more rewarding than exceeding our clients' expectations and helping them to achieve their goals.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced companies to create fortress balance sheets by raising liquidity and becoming more efficient. BancorpSouth was ready to serve our clients through these challenging times thanks to our senior leadership, solid credit profile and business continuity planning. Today, we're seeing many of our clients exceed budgets, expand technology and target acquisitions. The combination of historically low interest rates, ample liquidity in the capital markets and improving operational trends have led to strong valuation multiples and a rise in initial public offerings, special purpose acquisition companies and bond issuances. Conversely, this dynamic is making it challenging for some regional private equity firms to rationalize lower middle-market valuations, often requiring greater equity or institutional capital as a percentage of the purchase.

With that said, this is a great time for business owners to consider succession planning options or to seek out strategic equity partners to help grow your business.

Here at BancorpSouth, we stand ready to discuss how we can help companies with their capital needs and help them prepare for the next phase of growth.

For more information, visit www.BancorpSouth.com/CorpCI or call (281) 944-2088.