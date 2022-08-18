Phillips 66 offers to buy DCP Midstream

U.S. refiner Phillips 66 offered to acquire the public units of DCP Midstream in a deal that would value the pipeline operator at $7.2 billion deal and bulk up Phillip's natural gas liquids business.

A deal would mark the first major move by Mark Lashier, who took over as the chief executive officer of Phillips 66 last month. Earlier this year, the company acquired the public units in transportation and storage business Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 announced a realignment of its economic and governance interests in DCP Midstream, LP and Gray Oak Pipeline, LLC through the merger of existing joint ventures owned with Enbridge.

Phillips 66 increased its economic interest in DCP Midstream from 28.26% to 43.31% and will oversee and manage the joint venture’s interest in DCP Midstream. Phillips 66’s economic interest in Gray Oak Pipeline decreased from 42.25% to 6.50%. Enbridge will oversee and manage the joint venture’s interest in Gray Oak Pipeline. As part of the transaction, Phillips 66 contributed approximately $400 million of cash. The transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings.

“We are growing our integrated NGL business to further strengthen our competitive position, while driving operational and commercial synergies,” said Lashier. “DCP is a valued business in our portfolio and enhances our existing value chain from wellhead to market, creating a platform for future NGL growth. Our focus remains on operating excellence and disciplined capital allocation to create sustainable value for our shareholders.”

DCP Midstream is a master limited partnership with a diversified portfolio of assets, engaged in the business of gathering, processing, transporting, storing and marketing natural gas, as well as transporting, fractionating and marketing natural gas liquids. Phillips 66 and Enbridge hold their DCP Midstream general and limited partner interests through DCP Midstream, LLC.

Gray Oak Holdings, LLC, a joint venture between Phillips 66 and Enbridge, has been merged with and into DCP Midstream, LLC. The joint venture continues to own 65% of the Gray Oak Pipeline crude oil system with capacity of 900,000 barrels per day of crude oil from the Permian and Eagle Ford basins in West Texas to the U.S. Gulf Coast.