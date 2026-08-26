OLIN and HUNTSMAN shareholders approve transformative merger of equals

Olin Corporation and Huntsman Corporation announced that their respective shareholders have approved the proposals necessary to complete the companies' previously announced all-stock merger of equals.

Comments from shareholders

"We greatly appreciate the strong support of Olin and Huntsman shareholders as we reach this important milestone," said Ken Lane, President and Chief Executive Officer of Olin. "OlinHuntsman Corporation will be a more value-focused chemicals company with a world-scale vertically integrated platform that is better positioned to serve customers across the value chain and deliver resilient financial performance. We are committed to completing the remaining steps to close the transaction, and to delivering long-term value for our shareholders, customers, employees, and communities as one company."

"OlinHuntsman will be better positioned to compete in an increasingly global industry, delivering value, adding products and greater service for customers," said Peter Huntsman, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Huntsman. "We thank our shareholders for the overwhelming support at the special meeting and look forward to completing this combination and getting to work building a global chemicals leader."

Breakdown of the vote

Based on preliminary voting results, at the special meeting of Olin shareholders held today, approximately 97% of the votes cast, representing 81% of all outstanding shares, were voted in favor of the consummation of the transaction through a direct merger of Olin and Huntsman. At the special meeting of Huntsman stockholders held today, approximately 99% of the votes cast, representing 75% of all outstanding shares, were voted in favor of the merger based on preliminary voting results.

Based on these preliminary voting results, subject to the satisfaction of other closing conditions, the transaction will proceed through a direct merger of Olin and Huntsman.

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The final voting results are subject to certification by the companies' respective independent inspectors of elections and will be reported in separate Current Reports on Form 8-K filed by Olin and Huntsman with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027 and remains subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.