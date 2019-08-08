MSA Safety completes acquisition of Sierra Monitor Corp.

MSA Safety Inc. has completed its acquisition of Sierra Monitor Corp. in an all-cash transaction valued at $33 million. Sierra Monitor is a leading provider of fixed gas and flame detection instruments and industrial Internet of Things solutions that connect and help protect high-value infrastructure assets. Sierra Monitor has annual revenue of approximately $20 million and approximately 80 employees.

The acquisition enables MSA to accelerate its strategy to enhance worker safety and accountability through the use of cloud technology and wireless connectivity, a key focus of the company's recently established Safety ioâ¢ subsidiary. MSA launched Safety io in 2018, primarily to leverage the capabilities of its portable gas detection portfolio as it relates to cloud connectivity.

MSA has been focused on developing a cross-functional integration process designed to ensure the success of the acquisition.

For more information, visit www.msa safety.com or call (800) 672-2222.