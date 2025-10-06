MMR Group expands Louisiana footprint with $55.2 million investment in Lafayette to serve growing tech markets

MMR Group announced it is growing its Louisiana footprint with a $55.2 million investment for a new assembly facility in Lafayette Parish that will expand production of electrical components used in high-growth sectors such as data centers and semiconductors.

The company is expected to create 196 direct new jobs in Lafayette over the next 10 years with an average annual salary of $85,000 and retain approximately 3,000 current positions across the state. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 335 indirect new jobs, for a total of 531 potential new job opportunities in the Acadiana Region.

“For more than 30 years, MMR Group has helped power Louisiana’s economy, and this expansion proves how vital our homegrown companies are to the state’s success,” said Governor Jeff Landry. “This administration is committed to ensuring that MMR, and all Louisiana businesses, benefit from the historic momentum we are seeing across our state, turning growth into opportunity for every region and every family.”

The retrofitted facility will allow MMR to produce modular systems on site, all critical elements in the construction of AI and data centers throughout the nation.

“At MMR, we are committed to excellence and scaling our business operations to meet the ever-growing needs of our clients,” said MMR President and CEO James B. “Pepper” Rutland. “In doing so, we have the unique ability to provide our core E&I capabilities alongside an in-house suite of specialty services, such as the new modular systems division. This allows us to streamline processes and assist our clients in completing complex projects within scope, budget and more efficiently.”

Founded in 1991 in Baton Rouge, MMR Group has grown from a small electrical service company into the largest open-shop electrical contractor in the U.S., providing engineering, construction, maintenance and technical services for industrial and commercial clients worldwide.

With a long history of supporting Louisiana’s key industries, most recently exemplified by its ongoing work at Venture Global’s LNG facility in Plaquemines Parish, MMR’s announcement occurs during the Acadiana Region leg of LED’s Driving Louisiana Opportunity tour, a statewide initiative highlighting employers that strengthen communities and fuel growth across Louisiana.

“MMR’s expansion is exactly what the Driving Louisiana Opportunity tour is all about, showcasing the companies that have long built our economy and created opportunities statewide,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “Our record-setting retention and expansion efforts are ensuring Louisiana companies have the confidence to reinvest and grow right here at home.”

MMR has purchased an existing facility at 939 West Pont Des Mouton Rd. and anticipates the start of renovations to begin immediately with expected completion by the end of the year.

“This $55 million investment is a strong vote of confidence in Lafayette’s workforce and business climate,” Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet said. “It brings nearly 200 new jobs for our residents and stability for families across Louisiana. Just off I-49, MMR will transform an existing building into a state-of-the-art assembly facility and continue to fuel an industry that powers our everyday lives. It’s proof that when businesses choose Lafayette, they choose growth, innovation and opportunity for everyone.”

To encourage MMR to expand its manufacturing and assembly business in Lafayette, the state of Louisiana offered a competitive incentives package including a $500,000 performance-based grant for building renovations and the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and High Impact Jobs programs.

“We are thrilled to welcome MMR Group’s state-of-the-art assembly facility to Lafayette which represents a significant milestone in LEDA’s ongoing economic diversification efforts,” Lafayette Economic Development Authority President and CEO Mandi Mitchell said. “This announcement builds on the momentum we’ve seen throughout 2025 since the announcement of Meta’s major investment in Louisiana. Together, these projects reinforce Lafayette’s position as a premier destination for advanced manufacturing and technology-driven industries. We look forward to a long and prosperous partnership with MMR Group.”

“MMR’s decision to expand in Lafayette underscores Acadiana’s growing role in powering the industries of the future, from hyperscale data centers to advanced semiconductor manufacturing,” One Acadiana President and CEO Troy Wayman said. “This $55.2 million investment not only brings nearly 200 new high-quality jobs to our region but also reinforces the strength of the more than 3,000 jobs MMR already sustains across Louisiana. This announcement is at the core of the reason for economic development, creating and preserving jobs. We are proud to work alongside the LEDA as they continue to expand the parish’s economic base and strengthen opportunities for businesses and residents alike.”