Merger creates turnkey energy waste solutions leader

Following its merger with Sprint Energy Services, US Ecology is now an industry leader in providing energy waste disposal, transportation, equipment rental, tank and truck cleaning, and other industrial services to the exploration and production industry in the Eagle Ford and Permian Basins. The merger also combines NRC Group (NRCG) with US Ecology's 65 years of experience, creating an international leader in comprehensive environmental, compliance and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial and commercial industries, and government. US Ecology and the NRCG operations of Sprint Energy Services, Specialized Response Solutions and NRC are respected leaders in the environmental services industry, and the combination of companies under the US Ecology brand offers premier, turnkey solutions to meet clients' needs.

"The addition of Sprint's substantial energy waste services strengthens and expands US Ecology's suite of environmental and industrial services available to the oil and gas industry," said Steve Welling, executive vice president of sales and marketing, US Ecology. "This transaction establishes US Ecology as a leader in the oil and gas exploration and production waste and services sector, supporting our E&P customers' unique needs."

US Ecology's national footprint and decades of expertise in the treatment, recycling and disposal of hazardous waste, combined with Sprint's state-of-the-art oilfield waste disposal facilities' 24-hour operations throughout the Gulf Coast, offer customers in the E&P industry an unprecedented level of premier, turnkey solutions. With facilities in close proximity to the heaviest oil and gas producing regions, including the Eagle Ford and Permian Basins, US Ecology's extensive disposal and service capabilities enhance Sprint's comprehensive energy waste disposal solutions for waste extracted directly from wells. Now as one company, the US Ecology fleet of equipment and facilities, located in the highest volume of operator activity, offers customers additional industrial services. This benefits customers with 24/7 support, reduced transportation fees and risk, and faster turnaround time on scheduled or emergency response services.

Combining Sprint's energy waste disposal services and NRC's emergency and standby response capabilities, US Ecology's team of professionals continues to deliver unequaled service excellence through all facets of day-to-day business. Oil and gas customers have access to greater turnkey upstream, midstream and downstream solutions for mixed-stream hazardous waste with treatment and disposal options out of the Robstown, Texas, facility. This RCRA Subtitle C hazardous waste landfill also offers thermal recycling capabilities for recoverable organic waste streams. Strengthened services and an enhanced footprint make US Ecology a leading provider for safely managing any and all needs of energy waste disposal.

The November 2019 merger expands US Ecology's team of professionals and geographic footprint to over 130 locations throughout North America and across the globe. US Ecology is best positioned to continue to provide safe and compliant solutions for all environmental, field and industrial service needs.

For more information, visit www.usecology.com or call (800) 242-3209.