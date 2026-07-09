Manufacturer expansion coming to Southwest Louisiana

Bio-Lab, a division of KIK Consumer Products, announced it will invest at least $8 million to expand its Calcasieu Parish manufacturing operations, adding new finished goods production capacity for its pool care product line.

The project builds on Southwest Louisiana’s chemical manufacturing base and supports production of consumer products used nationwide.

Expansion expected to create 64 direct jobs

The company is expected to create 64 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $66,215, which is 7% above the average Calcasieu Parish wage, while retaining 122 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 177 indirect new jobs, for a total of 241 potential new job opportunities in the Southwest Region.

“Bio-Lab’s expansion builds on Southwest Louisiana’s strong chemical manufacturing base and reinforces the region’s role in producing goods used well beyond our state,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “When established companies continue to invest here, they strengthen the industries that drive our economy and create new opportunities for Louisiana’s people.”

The expansion will take place at Bio-Lab’s existing manufacturing facility at 910 I-10 West in Westlake. The investment will add tableting and blending capabilities to the site’s current chemical production operations, supporting finished goods manufacturing for the company’s pool care product line. The additional capacity will improve efficiency and support long-term operations at the facility.

KIK cites Louisiana workforce and support in decision

“At KIK Consumer Products, this investment in Lake Charles is about building resilience capability in Lake Charles to ensure high availability of the products that families count on every season to keep their pool water clean and safe,” KIK Consumer Products Chief of Staff Jeff Schmitt said. “By adding a new tableting and blending operation at our Lake Charles site, we’re building upon a strong, dependable domestic source for our core pool sanitizing tablets – strengthening our supply chain, supporting our retail partners’ growth, and ensuring we can serve customers reliably for years to come.

Louisiana was the clear choice for this expansion. We have a deep-rooted presence in Lake Charles, a skilled local workforce, and outstanding infrastructure and utility partners already in place. Just as importantly, Louisiana Economic Development has been a true partner – from the Quality Jobs program and LED FastStart workforce training to the Louisiana state’s competitive incentive programs. That partnership, combined with the talent and work ethic of the Lake Charles community, gave us the confidence to invest here and grow here.”

Bio-Lab has operated in Southwest Louisiana since 1979, manufacturing pool and spa treatment products from its Westlake facility for customers across North America. The latest expansion builds on the company’s continued presence in the region and supports long-term production capacity for its pool care product line used by residential and commercial customers.

“Calcasieu Parish continues to prove itself as one of the most competitive manufacturing destinations in the world and Bio-Lab’s decision to expand here is a testament to that strength,” Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Brian Abshire said. “An investment that creates new jobs while protecting existing ones is a win for local workers, families, and our entire region. Bio‑Lab’s expansion underscores the long‑term confidence major employers continue to place in Calcasieu Parish, strengthening our economic foundation and creating new opportunities for the people who call this community home.”

Construction to begin in July, operations set for 2027

Site preparation is expected to begin in July 2026, with construction continuing through the end of the year. Operations are expected to begin in early 2027.

“Bio-Lab’s decision to expand its operations in Calcasieu Parish is another strong vote of confidence in Southwest Louisiana’s business climate, workforce and manufacturing capabilities,” President & CEO, Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance Scott Walker said. “Growth of existing industry is a key element of our Accelerate SWLA strategic plan, because expansions like this not only create new jobs and retain existing ones, but also reinforce the important role our region plays in supporting industrial growth and innovation. We are grateful for Louisiana Economic Development’s continued support, and programs like LED FastStart play a critical role in making investments like this possible.”

To secure the project in Westlake, the state of Louisiana offered Bio-Lab a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and $1 million from the Economic Development Award Program (EDAP) for infrastructure improvements. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.