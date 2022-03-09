Investing in business growth during economic uncertainty

Currently, the greatest challenge to business growth is planning for the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given this state of uncertainty, two things become imperative when looking for a bank: experienced bankers and knowing when to capitalize on growth.

Cadence Bank's expertise and strategic guidance, coupled with the right business growth drivers, can help you survive and even flourish during times of economic uncertainty.

Cadence's commercial bankers are experienced in helping businesses identify ways to successfully fund growth while supporting a healthy bottom line, helping clients improve their cash flow cycle and getting the capital they need to operate. In addition to general industry banking experts, Cadence has bankers who specialize in the commercial real estate, energy, restaurant, health care and technology industries, bringing deep experience and expert advice to clients.

Whether you need financing for equipment, working capital, acquisition financing, cash/liquidity management or fraud protection, Cadence can help. Experienced advisors bring a deep level of expertise that helps companies grow and operate more efficiently, which is especially important in today's environment, as being agile is imperative.

It's also vital that you work with a local bank where you can build a strong relationship with your commercial banking team who is responsive to your needs. Cadence bankers live in the communities they serve, so they're familiar with local market conditions that can impact growth plans, either positively or negatively.

Most middle-market companies value the personal relationship and the ability to readily talk to their banker. It's important to have an in-depth conversation before you do something - to discuss what could go right or wrong, how to structure the debt properly and more. That's what Cadence does to provide meaningful value.

It's also important to work with a bank that offers a wide range of financial products and services to support your growth initiatives. This includes commercial financing as well as technological tools, like lockbox banking, that help increase employee efficiency and reduce your overhead costs.

Cadence's skilled, relationship-focused bankers provide industry expertise along with a comprehensive selection of commercial loan products with competitive rates. Cadence commercial loan products include term loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, acquisition loans, asset-based loans and construction loans.

Business growth requires efficient financial procedures designed to improve cash flow and maximize return on excess capital. Treasury management solutions from Cadence like receivables management, payables management, online banking (with single sign-on access to all of the bank's treasury management solutions), and fraud prevention help you manage liquidity while streamlining payment and collection processes.

Cadence welcomes the opportunity to talk with you about business growth goals and the financial solutions and growth drivers that can help you reach them.

For more information, visit https://cadencebank.com/commercial/houstoncommercial or call (713) 871-4192.