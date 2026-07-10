INEOS Enterprises completes sale of INEOS Calabrian to Ecovyst.

INEOS Enterprises announces the completion of the sale of INEOS Calabrian, its ultra-pure sulphur dioxide and derivatives business, to Ecovyst.

The transaction, valued at $190 million, marks the successful conclusion of a strategic divestment first announced in May 2026. INEOS Calabrian operates manufacturing facilities in Port Neches, Texas, USA and Timmins, Ontario, Canada.

INEOS Calabrian's history with INEOS Enterprises

INEOS Calabrian has been part of INEOS Enterprises for the past decade and is a leading North American producer of ultra-pure sulphur dioxide and related derivatives used in mining, water treatment and speciality chemical applications. During INEOS ownership, the business delivered significant improvements in safety, operational performance and financial results.

Ashley Reed, Chairman of INEOS Enterprises, said: "Today marks the successful completion of another value-creating transaction for INEOS Enterprises. Over the last ten years, our team has transformed Calabrian into a safer, stronger and more profitable business with an excellent reputation for quality and reliability."

"Calabrian is a high-quality business with talented people, loyal customers and strong market positions. We are proud of what has been achieved and thank the entire team for their commitment and contribution. Ecovyst is well positioned to support the next phase of the business’s growth and development."

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The sale reflects INEOS Enterprises’ disciplined approach to portfolio management: acquiring businesses with strong potential, investing to improve their performance and creating value through operational excellence.