Global partnership between Dräger and Shell renewed

Dräger and Shell have renewed an enterprise framework agreement for the provision of portable gas detection equipment for all of Shell's onshore and offshore plants and installations worldwide, cementing Dräger's position as a "Preferred Supplier" for portable gas detection equipment to Shell for three more years.

For the first time, this contract additionally includes rental and product purchase options. Dräger can provide equipment for short-term projects as well as long-term rentals. Shell will receive the latest generation of equipment, including all services, maintenance, repair and on-site services. Dräger and Shell have agreed upon internationally standardized purchase and rental prices. PPE and alcohol and drug detection equipment are also part of the services covered by the contract.

"In Dräger, we have found a contract partner with whom we can work globally, driving our efficiency and safety and further contributing to our overall objective of 'Goal Zero,'" said Chrystal Landgraf, regional HSSE manager - manufacturing Americas for Shell.

"Our Goal Zero ambition is to achieve no harm and no leaks across all of our operations. Everyone working for Shell strives to achieve this goal each day. We want to help improve safety performance throughout the energy industry."

Furthermore, selected new products from Dräger will be tested as prototypes at Shell before they are launched on the market. "This framework agreement is a great opportunity for Dräger and a clear sign from Shell to continue investing in the partnership with Dräger," said Dr. Carsten Reh, director - global key account management for Dräger Safety AG & Co. "Together with the customer, we learn about market changes and new needs and can incorporate our findings directly into our future product developments and service offerings."

For more information, visit www.draeger.com or call (800) 437-2437.