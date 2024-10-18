Global packaging manufacturer invests $35M to enhance operations and upskill workforce at Louisiana facility

Graham Packaging announced it is investing $35 million to expand and modernize its production facility, 51 miles east of Baton Rouge, in Tangipahoa Parish.

The expansion will allow the company to acquire advanced equipment and upskill its existing workforce.

The company is expected to retain more than 100 current positions at its Hammond facility.

“By upskilling local talent and integrating advanced technology, Graham Packaging is demonstrating how investing in innovation can preserve Louisiana jobs,” said Susan. B. Bourgeois, Louisiana Economic Development secretary. “LED is committed to supporting our existing businesses by giving them the tools they need to thrive here for years to come. We thank Graham Packaging for their renewed commitment to Louisiana and the workers of Tangipahoa Parish.”

The company has additional Louisiana manufacturing locations in Port Allen and Jefferson.

“We are proud to invest in our Hammond facility in Tangipahoa Parish, demonstrating our strong commitment to both our customers and the communities we serve,” said Kevin Gilligan, Graham Packaging president of food & nutrition. “This investment, made possible by the valuable support and incentives from the state of Louisiana, will enable us to meet the needs of a key long-term customer. We value our partnership with the state and local community and believe that this type of collaboration is crucial for fostering shared success and community development.”

The company will start integrating new equipment at its location at 311 Pride Drive in Hammond before the end of the year and estimates all facility enhancements will be completed in 2027.

“I am extremely appreciative of the substantial investment being made by Graham Packaging,” said Robby Miller, Tangipahoa parish president. “This project will help secure the good job opportunities Graham already provides for our residents, but also reinforces their long-standing commitment to Tangipahoa Parish. Together, this company is helping us build a brighter, more prosperous future for everyone in our region.”

To win the project in Hammond, LED offered Graham Packaging a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and a $1 million refundable tax credit through the Retention and Modernization Program. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

“We are thrilled about this exciting expansion,” said Ginger Cangelosi, Tangipahoa economic development director. “Graham Packaging’s continued growth and commitment to our community is a testament to the strength of our local economy and workforce. We are proud to support their success and appreciate their confidence in choosing Tangipahoa Parish as the place to grow their operations.”

“Graham Packaging’s decision to grow its footprint in Tangipahoa underscores Louisiana’s leadership in advanced manufacturing,” said Michael Hecht, Greater New Orleans, Inc. president and CEO. “This expansion is a clear signal that companies can thrive here, leveraging both our skilled workforce and business-friendly environment to drive innovation in this sector. Graham Packaging is not only securing its future but also ensuring the sustained economic health of our local community.”