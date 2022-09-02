Global industrial services company expands into U.S.

Atlantic, Gulf & Pacific Company of Manila (AG&P), founded over 120 years ago, is a global leader in delivering capital projects, shutdowns/turnarounds and maintenance of industrial facilities.

The company offers a full-suite of service offerings from project financing to frontend planning, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction and commissioning/start-up.

AG&P develops, designs, builds and operates facilities that provide differentiated value for its customers. It relies on innovative technology, sourcing, logistics, fabrication expertise, business and legal frameworks to roll out the right solution for each customer, leveraging standardization when possible and flexible solutions when required.

Houston-based AG&P Americas is a relatively new entrant to the U.S. market, but it has a solid leadership team with over 200 years of collective experience. It is a growing and exciting business based on a passion for delivering out- standing service. The company has executed projects throughout the country, ranging from Washington to Florida, and from Texas to Michigan.

AG&P proudly offers highly skilled teams of U.S. and Filipino crafts and technical experts for customers throughout the country. Such craft specialties include:

Piping

Structural

Millwright

Mechanical (HVAC/plumbing)

Civil

Electrical

Instrumentation/control systems

Paint

Insulation/heat trace

Commissioning specialists

The company’s Philippines-based ownership allows it to bring highly-skilled Filipino workers to the U.S. under long-term visas. AG&P provides customers with a unique value proposition based on 100 percent retention and unrestricted geographic flexibility within the U.S. Given the acute shortage of skilled construction workers throughout our nation, augmenting our U.S. teams with Filipino workers is an attractive solution for many owners and general contractors.

Beyond craft, AG&P also specializes in providing project management services. Specific areas of expertise include:

Construction supervision and coordination

Off-site fabrication and modularization

Project and field engineering

Planning and scheduling

Cost engineering

Quality assurance

Certified weld inspection

Commissioning and start-up support

AG&P’s leadership team prides itself in being on the forefront of industry’s best practices and next-generation thinking in terms of delivering differentiated capital efficiency. The company specializes in advanced work packaging, with roots going all the way back to the advent of Workface Planning in Alberta, Canada, in the early 2000s. Also offered by the company is expertise in lean project delivery (including the Last PlannerTM system), front-end planning consultation using tools such as the Project Definition Rating Index, design for manufacturing and assembly and blockchain-enabled Smart Contracts. Some of these may seem like unusual offerings for an industrial service company, but AG&P prides itself in being anything but usual.

AG&P is a proud member of the Construction Users Roundtable, Associated Builders and Contractors, the Houston Business Roundtable and BIC Alliance.

For more information, visit www.agpglobal.com or call (281) 779-7652.