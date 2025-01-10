EPIC announces the sale of EPIC Olefins

EPIC Midstream Holdings, LP announced that it has completed the sale of EPIC Olefins, LP and EPIC Olefins, GP LLC (together EPIC Olefins) to Howard Energy Partners on December 23rd, 2024.

“The transaction completes the successful development, operation and divestiture of critical midstream infrastructure along the Texas Gulf Coast. It showcases the EPIC team’s ability to build long-term partnerships with premier energy companies. We look forward to Howard Energy Partners further optimizing and developing EPIC Olefins," said Brian Freed, Chief Executive Officer of EPIC.

EPIC Olefins is a 120 mile long, 12-inch diameter bi-directional ethylene pipeline connecting Gulf Coast Growth Ventures’ world-class ethane cracker in Gregory, Texas to ethylene storage in Markham, Texas. The ethylene pipeline has an initial design capacity of 7.8 million pounds per day with the ability to increase capacity to meet growing ethylene demand in south Texas.