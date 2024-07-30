DuPont completes acquisition of Donatelle Plastics Incorporated

DuPont announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Donatelle Plastics (Donatelle), a medical device company specializing in medical components and devices.

"I'm pleased to welcome the talented Donatelle colleagues to DuPont," said Jon Kemp, President, DuPont Electronics & Industrial (E&I). "We're excited to add Donatelle's best-in-class advanced injection molding manufacturing capabilities, and decades-long customer relationships with large medical device equipment manufacturers to E&I's healthcare offerings."

With a workforce of more than 400 employees, Donatelle becomes part of the Industrial Solutions line of business within the Electronics & Industrial segment.

The acquisition of Donatelle brings complementary advanced technologies and capabilities including medical device injection molding, liquid silicone rubber processing, precision machining, device assembly, and tool building. Donatelle has a strong growth profile with offerings aligned to attractive therapeutic areas including electrophysiology, drug delivery, diagnostics, cardiac rhythm management, neurostimulation, and orthopedic extremities.