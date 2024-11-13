Coterra announced $3.95B Permian Basin acquisitions

Coterra Energy Inc. announced it has entered into two separate definitive agreements to acquire certain assets of Franklin Mountain Energy and Avant Natural Resources and its affiliates for aggregate consideration of $3.95 billion, consisting of $2.95 billion of cash and $1.0 billion of Coterra common stock, issued to one of the sellers, subject to certain purchase price adjustments.

The cash portion of the consideration is expected to be funded through a combination of cash on hand and borrowings. The transactions are each subject to satisfaction of customary terms and conditions and are expected to close during the first quarter of 2025, with effective dates as of October 1, 2024. Neither acquisition is conditioned on the closing of the other acquisition.

Tom Jorden, Chairman, CEO, and President of Coterra, noted, “We are thrilled to announce the pending acquisition of two high-quality Permian Basin asset packages. These highly accretive acquisitions create an expanded core area in New Mexico that plays to Coterra’s organizational strengths. In addition to adding significant oil volumes in 2025, the acquired assets provide inventory upside to established and emerging oil-weighted formations.”

Mr. Jorden continued, “We have been drilling horizontal wells in Lea County, New Mexico since 2010 and are extremely excited with the recent results and future opportunity across the area. The newly scaled platform provides a long runway for capital efficient development and substantial free cash flow generation. Importantly, we are maintaining an industry-leading balance sheet.”