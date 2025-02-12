ControlWorx announces $69M center for industrial excellence in Louisiana

John H. Carter Co./ControlWorx LLC announced plans to build a $69 million, 285,000-square-foot facility in Ascension Parish that will house products and services designed to support key industries in Louisiana and nearby states that include oil and gas, refining chemical, power, renewable energy and pulp and paper production.

The project will establish a center for excellence that ControlWorx will use to assemble, service and distribute flow control products to industries throughout the Gulf Coast. The company is expected to create 175 direct new jobs over the next 10 years with a projected payroll of $12.5 million. The company will also retain 741 current jobs across the state. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 301 indirect new jobs, for a total of 476 potential new jobs in the Capital Region.

“This investment continues John H. Carter Co.’s longstanding commitment to ensure manufacturing and production facilities can get the products and services they need to thrive in Louisiana and across the Gulf Coast,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “This facility will ensure Louisiana’s industrial sector can operate safely and effectively by optimizing a legacy industry to lead in the future as it has in the past.”

Construction of the facility at 3088 S. Burnside Ave. in Gonzales, Louisiana, is expected to begin in March.

“This new facility represents a generational investment in our company’s future and underscores our deep commitment to the people and communities of Louisiana,” Todd Gilbertson, CEO of John H. Carter Co., said. “As an employee-owned company, we are proud to continue growing right here at home and are especially grateful to the Louisiana Economic Development team for their invaluable support and partnership.”

Commercial operations are projected to begin in early 2027.

John H. Carter Co. began operations in 1933, and provides a wide range of process automation products, services and support for industrial, commercial and municipal customers.

“We are proud to celebrate John H. Carter Co.’s expansion into Gonzales, bringing new jobs to our community,” Gonzales Mayor Tim Riley said. “This significant investment demonstrates their confidence in our talented workforce and underscores the opportunities our city offers for businesses to grow and thrive.”

To win the project in Ascension Parish, LED offered John H. Carter Co. a competitive incentives package, including the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. The state has also offered the company a $590,000 Economic Development Award Program grant for infrastructure improvements to the project site, subject to approval by the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation board. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.

“John H. Carter Co.’s decision to grow its operations in Ascension Parish is a huge win for our community,” said Kate MacArthur, President and CEO of Ascension Economic Development Corp. “We are proud to have played a role in making this expansion a reality and are excited to support its continued success.”

“We congratulate the John H. Carter team on their growth in Gonzales,” said Lori Melancon, Baton Rouge Area Chamber president and CEO. “Not only will this project bring 175 new jobs to our community, its services and products will benefit local manufacturers and energy companies that are fueling economic opportunity in South Louisiana.”