CIRCON acquires Bealine Environmental Services

CIRCON Environmental, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries LLC, has acquired Bealine Environmental Services Inc. Bealine, a leading nonhazardous centralized waste treatment (CWT) facility servicing the broader Houston market, represents the third add-on acquisition for CIRCON and Kinderhook's 53rd environmental services transaction.

"We are excited to add Bealine and its capabilities to our suite of CWT solutions," said CIRCON CEO Frank Iezzi. "The Bealine acquisition will further expand CIRCON's capacity and footprint within the Houston market, and ensure our industrial clients have access to continuous treatment of their contaminated water."

The addition of Bealine adds another CWT facility to CIRCON's roster of eight highly strategic facilities, including four CWTs, two RCRA Part B facilities and two diversified co-products processing facilities, as well as storage along the Houston Ship Channel.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information, visit www.circonenviro.com or call (281) 474-4210.