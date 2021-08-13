Chevron donates acreage for public boat launch, recreational area

Chevron's Gulf of Mexico Business Unit donated a 110- acre tract of land on Bayou Des Allemands to St. Charles Parish, which will be home to a new world-class public boat launch and recreational area.

The donation is the successful culmination of years of effort by the parish to provide residents with better options to launch their boats and interact with the environment. The boat launch and recreational space will be created using a $1.88 million grant from the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA). The partnership was heralded as the optimal model for CPRA's recreational "Quality of Life" projects.

