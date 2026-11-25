CF Industries Holdings, Inc., a global leader in ammonia and nitrogen fertilizer production, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with The Mosaic Company to acquire Mosaic’s Faustina ammonia production facility in St. James, Louisiana, and related ammonia storage and logistics assets for a total transaction value of $600 million.

The transaction includes $360 million that CF Industries expects to fund with cash on hand and $240 million allocated to a long-term ammonia offtake agreement under which CF Industries will supply Mosaic with up to 200,000 tons of ammonia annually.

The acquisition also includes a 25,000-ton ammonia storage tank, a truck loading station, a connection to the Sunoco ammonia pipeline and access to Mosaic’s deepwater dock for barge and vessel loading.

CF Industries expects to invest approximately $100 million over three years to improve facility reliability, logistics capabilities, operational performance and ammonia production rates.

The Faustina facility has recently produced approximately 300,000 tons of ammonia annually. Over the past five years, the facility has operated at an average capacity utilization rate of approximately 60%, compared to CF Industries’ ammonia network average of approximately 96%.

CF Industries expects to increase annual production at the Faustina facility to 480,000 tons within the first year following closing and approximately 570,000 tons by 2030, an increase of up to 90% compared to the facility’s average production over the past five years.

The company estimates these improvements could make approximately 270,000 additional tons of ammonia available annually to boost nitrogen and phosphate fertilizer production and support both agricultural and industrial consumers, including customers across the Corn Belt.

"The acquisition of the Faustina facility represents disciplined capital deployment and an opportunity to create value through operational excellence," said Chris Bohn, president and CEO of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. "We believe our proven ability to operate assets safely, reliably and at high utilization rates will enable us to significantly increase ammonia production at Faustina, increasing fertilizer availability for consumers across the Corn Belt and North America, strengthen our nitrogen production and distribution network, and create value for long-term shareholders."

CF Industries expects to leverage its experience operating similar production technology at its Donaldsonville, Louisiana, complex and use an approach at Faustina similar to the one applied at its Waggaman, Louisiana, complex following its acquisition in 2023.

Since then, the company’s investments and operating expertise have increased ammonia production at Waggaman by approximately 40%, resulting in approximately 260,000 additional tons of annual ammonia production compared to average output before CF Industries began operating the facility.

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CF Industries will also evaluate the addition of carbon dioxide dehydration and compression equipment that could support future low-carbon ammonia production through permanent carbon dioxide sequestration.

Ammonia produced at the Faustina facility is currently used primarily to manufacture phosphate fertilizers. CF Industries expects the facility to generate gross margin per ton consistent with its existing ammonia network before anticipated synergies.

The company expects to realize additional value through higher capacity utilization, improved operating performance, logistics and distribution optimization and savings related to procurement and spare parts.

The transaction is expected to preserve approximately 50 manufacturing jobs in Louisiana and has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies. It remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.