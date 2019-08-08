BearCom expands operations with Tomba Communications

BearCom Group Inc. recently added Tomba Communications and Electronics Inc., with four locations in the Metro New Orleans region, to the BearCom family. The combined teams will strengthen and expand BearCom's resources throughout Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.

Tomba Communications is committed to delivering reliable wireless communications solutions designed to help public safety and commercial enterprises. BearCom and Tomba Communications are strategically aligned with their wireless voice, video and data solutions offerings, along with their customer focus and providing best-in-class service support.

"We are excited to integrate [Tomba Communications] into the BearCom family and to continue to support and grow our public safety and petrochemical market in the Gulf Coast," said Bob Craycraft, CEO and president of BearCom.

Terms of the transaction were not announced.

For more information, visit www.bearcom.com or call (800) 527-1670.