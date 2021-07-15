BASF expands South Carolina PGM refining facility

BASF recently made public its decision to expand its Seneca, South Carolina, Platinum Group Metals (PGM) refining facility.

The company will invest double-digit millions in capital improvements to increase refining capacity to recycle precious metals from spent catalysts such as automotive catalytic converters. Recycled metal has as much as 90-percent lower CO2 emissions than metal from primary mines. By recovering precious metals for reuse in fresh catalysts, BASF closes the loop with circular economy solutions.

"This investment further strengthens our global leadership position in the spent automotive catalyst recycling market," said Tim Ingle, vice president, BASF Precious Metals Refining, Chemicals & Battery Recycling. "We are proud to enable the circular economy and to support our customers', and our own, sustainability goals."

BASF's Seneca site produces precious metal catalysts and chemicals that are used by BASF customers to produce a wide variety of products, including herbicides, plastics, pharmaceuticals, automotive emission catalysts, fragrances and fertilizers.

BASF's Catalysts division is the world's leading supplier of environmental and process catalysts. By leveraging its industry-leading R&D platforms, passion for innovation and deep knowledge of precious and base metals, BASF's Catalysts division develops unique, proprietary solutions that drive customer success.

For more information, visit www.catalysts.basf.com or www.basf.com/us.