Ascentek announces $50M investment to expand manufacturing and distribution facility in Louisiana

Ascentek, Inc., a leader in fluid and lubricant technology, announced it is investing $50 million to build a new, 270,000-square-foot manufacturing assistance facility and enhance operations at its existing production and distribution center in Caddo Parish to support growing demand from customers worldwide.

The company is expected to create 91 direct new jobs in manufacturing, production support and business administration, while also retaining 105 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 247 indirect new jobs, for a total of 338 potential new jobs in the Northwest Region.

“From day one, Governor Landry has ensured our department has had an equal focus on supporting and growing the businesses that have already created opportunities for our communities and people, and Ascentek is a prime example of one of those businesses,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “The company’s history of impact and innovation in every aspect of its work also aligns with our agency’s new strategic plan and is just one reason we are proud to continue our partnership as they renew their commitment to Louisiana and our workers.”

The expansion in Shreveport will include new high-speed production, material handling and storage equipment that will significantly improve efficiencies in the company’s industrial fluid, lubricant and chemical manufacturing processes.

Alongside the growth at Ascentek’s facility at 7699 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, the project also will incorporate key infrastructure improvements to enhance both community safety and operational abilities.

“The buildout of our new manufacturing assistance facility and the improvements we’re making to our existing facility in Shreveport not only broaden the ways we can support our customers but reinforce our commitment to the Shreveport community,” Ascentek President and CEO Chad Baker said. “Between job creation, economic stimulation and future growth, Ascentek is here to create a unique working environment for every teammate that joins the Ascentek family.”

Ascentek evolved from Lube-Tech and traces its roots to a company first founded in 1925. The company plans to break ground on the facility in late 2025. Construction is expected to take between 18 months and two years.

“Ascentek’s $50 million investment is a tremendous vote of confidence in Shreveport’s future,” Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said. “This expansion will not only bring new, high-quality jobs to our city but also improve critical infrastructure and reinforce our reputation as a hub for advanced manufacturing. We’re proud to support a company that’s growing with purpose and choosing to do so right here in our community.”

To win the project in Caddo Parish, LED offered a competitive incentive package, including the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. The company is also expected to participate in the state’sIndustrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.

“We are thrilled that Lube-Tech has evolved into Ascentek, marking a new chapter and commitment to innovation and growth,” Caddo Parish Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts said. “This $50 million investment in Caddo Parish will not only enhance our capabilities but also create 91 new direct jobs for our community. We believe in the potential of our local workforce and are excited to contribute to the economic vitality of Caddo Parish. Together, we will continue to ascend to new heights.”

“Ascentek’s expansion is a major win for Shreveport, Caddo Parish and the entire Northwest Louisiana region,” North Louisiana Economic Partnership President and CEO Justyn Dixon said. “This $50 million investment not only reinforces the company’s long-standing commitment to our community but also validates the strength of our workforce, infrastructure, and strategic location. We’re proud to support Ascentek’s continued growth and look forward to the significant economic impact this project will bring through high-quality job creation and enhanced industrial capacity.”