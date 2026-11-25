Air Liquide announced a strategic investment exceeding $100 million in a new Airgas infrastructure in the U.S. backed by a long-term contract with Charter Steel.

The construction of a new Air Separation Unit (ASU) in Wisconsin, will reinforce Airgas’ supply chain resilience and enhance its ability to serve the rapidly growing customer demand within the Northern Midwest industrial corridor.

The new facility is anchored by a long-term contract with Charter Steel, a leading U.S. diversified manufacturer and the largest coil processor in North America. Planned to be operational in 2029, the project includes a state-of-the-art ASU in Saukville, Wisconsin - north of Milwaukee. This will support Charter Steel’s growth needs by direct pipeline supply, while bringing synergy from new capacity to important industrial and medical markets growth across the robust North American market.

This investment fully aligns with the objectives of Air Liquide’s BEYOND strategic plan, focusing on operational efficiency, expanded network density, and long-term regional growth. By bolstering production and distribution capabilities at the heart of this dynamic region, the Group leverages its resilient business model to maximize asset loading and accelerate its profitable growth.

“This investment underscores our long-term commitment to a growing U.S. market where we are a leading provider of industrial gas, delivering unmatched supply security and efficiency for our customers,” said Marcelo Fioranelli, CEO of Airgas, who also oversees the group’s Industrial Merchant World Business Line. “By expanding our footprint along this key industrial corridor and growing side-by-side with our customers, we are delivering lasting value creation and advancing our broader growth roadmap.”