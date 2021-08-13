Tellurian signs pair of 10-year, 3-mtpa LNG agreements

Tellurian Inc. has finalized a pair of LNG sales and purchase agreements (SPAs) with Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd. and Vitol Inc.

The SPAs are for 3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) on a free on board basis for a 10-year period, indexed to a combination of two indices: the Japan Korea Marker and the Dutch Title Transfer Facility, each netted back for transportation charges.

Tellurian is developing Driftwood LNG, a 27.6-mtpa liquefaction facility near Lake Charles, Louisiana, and 154.5 kilometers of feed gas pipeline that would supply LNG for both agreements. The project is expected to be commissioned in 2023 and will process gas feed from the existing Columbia Gulf Transmission pipeline system.

For more information, visit www.tellurianinc.com or call (832) 962-4000.