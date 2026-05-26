Shell’s Mars platform reaches historic 1B barrel milestone in Gulf of America

Shell’s Mars platform in the Gulf of America has reached a historic milestone, becoming the first offshore asset in the United States to produce one billion barrels of oil over its lifetime. Mars revolutionized the deep-water industry when it came online three decades ago and continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening energy security for both Louisiana and the nation.

Brought online 30 years ago after one of the most significant oil discoveries in American history, Mars unleashed a new era of deep-water potential. Built in Louisiana and located 130 miles south of New Orleans, the platform has long stood as a marvel of engineering and innovation. Over its lifetime, thousands of Shell employees and contractors have contributed their expertise to the success of the asset.

“What happens in Louisiana changes the world, and that’s certainly the case with Shell’s Mars platform,” Governor Jeff Landry said. “You can only reach a staggering billion barrels at one asset when you bring together the rich resources of our state with the know‑how and determination of Louisianians. And Mars keeps producing, bringing us the energy we need to power our lives and secure our future.”

The history of Shell Mars

From its earliest stages, Mars required unprecedented creativity and problem‑solving, with Shell and a team of local‑based contractors engineering new processes and equipment to meet the demands of this groundbreaking deep‑water development. Its success paved the way for three additional Shell‑operated offshore platforms in what is now known as the Mars Corridor and helped catalyze today’s robust deep‑water industry in the Gulf of America.

“Mars is one of the most powerful examples of what happens when courage, innovation, and local grit come together,” President of Shell USA Inc. and Executive Vice President, Gulf of America Colette Hirstius said. “Thirty years ago, people said this project couldn’t be done. Thousands of employees from the Gulf Coast proved them wrong. They built something that not only transformed deep‑water energy production but continues to fuel our communities and our country. Mars is still producing, Shell is still innovating, and together we’re still shaping the future of American energy.”

The value of the Mars platform

Today, Mars remains one of Shell’s ten production hubs in the Gulf of America. Shell—currently the largest producing leaseholder in the basin—employs over 6000 people in Louisiana. Underscoring its commitment to the region, the company is reinvesting in the state through the construction of a new state‑of‑the‑art deep‑water headquarters in the River District development in New Orleans.

“The story of Mars shows us why Louisiana is the location of choice for the energy industry,” Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois said. “An investment here drives innovation and momentum to advance U.S. energy dominance and security.”

What Mars means to Louisiana

Shell has been a part of Louisiana’s energy economy for over a century. Over the decades, the company’s presence in the state has expanded, from oil and gas exploration and production to pipeline supply and distribution to refining and chemicals, all of which rely on Louisiana’s workforce, infrastructure and industrial expertise.

“The people, ports, and coastal ecosystems of south Louisiana remain the backbone of offshore oil and gas exploration and production in the Gulf of America, helping deliver American energy security, having generated hundreds of billions of dollars for the federal government through royalties, rents, and bonus bids,” said Louisiana Department of Conservation and Energy Secretary Dustin Davidson. “Too often, those revenues are given away to support federal land acquisitions and park systems in western states — including in states that actively oppose the very industry making those investments possible — while Louisiana continues to shoulder the burden of sustaining America’s energy economy and fighting one of the world’s most severe coastal land loss crises. Shell’s one-billionth barrel milestone at Mars and their commitment to Louisiana is another reminder that our people, infrastructure, and working coast remain indispensable to American energy dominance and global economic stability.”

Shell is currently advancing its next major deep‑water development, Sparta, which is expected to begin production in 2028.