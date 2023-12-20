Shell Invests in the Sparta Development in the Gulf of Mexico

Shell Offshore Inc., a subsidiary of Shell plc, declared the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Sparta deep-water development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

This strategic move underscores Shell's commitment to a competitive strategy focused on simplifying and replicating projects.

Sparta, jointly owned by Shell Offshore Inc. (51% operator) and Equinor Gulf of Mexico LLC (49%), is poised to achieve a peak production rate of approximately 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). The development currently boasts an estimated discovered recoverable resource volume of 244 million boe. Scheduled to commence production in 2028, Sparta will mark Shell's 15th deep-water host in the Gulf of Mexico.

A deep-water host is a facility or platform that serves as a central hub for the extraction and processing of hydrocarbons from deep-water reservoirs.

The development's significance lies in its embodiment of Shell's cost-efficient development approach, characterized by standardized and simplified host designs. This methodology was first employed at the Vito development and subsequently replicated at the Whale development. Sparta, serving as an advanced iteration of the Whale and Vito projects, replicates around 95% of Whale's hull and 85% of Whale's topsides.

Zoë Yujnovich, Shell's Integrated Gas & Upstream Director, emphasized the strategic importance of Sparta, stating, "Shell's latest deep-water development demonstrates the power of replication, driving greater value from our advantaged positions." Yujnovich reiterated that the investment decision aligns with Shell's commitment to pursuing energy-efficient and competitive projects, ensuring a secure and sustainable energy supply for decades.

With over 40 years of deep-water expertise, Sparta also marks Shell's inaugural development in the Gulf of Mexico producing from reservoirs with pressures up to 20,000 pounds per square inch.

Notably, the Sparta development distinguishes itself as the first among Shell's replicable projects to incorporate all-electric topside compression equipment. This innovation is expected to significantly reduce greenhouse gas intensity and emissions from Shell's operations, furthering the company's commitment to environmental sustainability.