News Update Shale Dec. 2019

Natural gas end-users saved $1.1T over 10-year period

Natural gas end-users, which include American households, businesses, manufacturers and electric power generators, have realized $1.1 trillion in savings since 2008 as a result of increased natural gas production in the Shale Crescent USA region, according to a new economic analysis.

The report, "Natural Gas Savings to End- Users: 2008-2018, A Technical Briefing Paper," found the substantial growth in domestic natural gas production resulted in more than $4,000 in savings per household over the 10-year period. For low-income families, the energy savings were equivalent to a 2.7-percent raise in income.

"The savings tied to Ohio natural gas production have been transformational for all energy consumers, particularly for low-income families who spend a disproportionate amount on energy," said Rhonda Reda, executive director of the Ohio Oil & Gas Energy Education Program.

NGSA forecasts record natural gas winter production, demand

Natural gas supply and demand are projected to reach historic highs during winter, the Natural Gas Supply Association (NGSA) reported in its annual "Winter Outlook" forecast.

Record demand will be driven by LNG exports, pipeline exports to Mexico and domestic demand growth in the electric sector. Record production will satisfy demand, and the combination of abundant supplies, warmer weather and healthy storage is expected to result in downward pressure on natural gas prices compared to last winter.

To create the annual report, the NGSA evaluates the combined impact of weather, economic growth, demand from domestic and export customers, storage inventories, supply activity and "wild card" factors on the direction of natural gas prices compared to the previous winter.

"All signs point to good news for natural gas consumers this winter," noted Orlando Alvarez, chairman of NGSA.

Oil and gas generates major funds for education, conservation

The Department of the Interior's Office of Natural Resources disbursed $11.69 billion in funds collected from energy production during the 2019 fiscal year to agencies benefiting education and conservation, among others. This represents a $2.76 billion increase from the prior fiscal year.

States received a total of $2.44 billion in disbursements, and more than $9 billion was disbursed to American Indian Tribes and individual mineral owners, the Reclamation Fund, the Land and Water Conservation Fund, the Historic Preservation Fund and the U.S. Treasury.

"The president believes we can appropriately develop our natural resources and be great stewards of conservation," said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt. "The disbursements paid to states and tribes from energy development revenues go right back to the communities where the energy was produced, providing critical funding for schools, public services, conservation improvement and infrastructure projects that create good-paying American jobs."

USGS raises estimate of natural gas in Appalachian formations

The Marcellus Shale and Point Pleasant-Utica Shale formations of the Appalachian Basin contain an estimated 214 trillion cubic feet of undiscovered, technically recoverable, continuous resources of natural gas, according to new U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) assessments.

"Watching our estimates for the Marcellus rise from 2 trillion to 84 trillion to 97 trillion in under 20 years demonstrates the effects American ingenuity and new technology can have," said USGS Director Jim Reilly.

This is a significant increase from the previous USGS assessments of both formations. In 2011, the USGS estimated a mean of 84 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in the Marcellus Shale, and in 2012, the USGS estimated about 38 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in the Utica Shale.

