Aramco awards Texas-based SLB long-term contract to support unconventional gas production growth

Houston's global technology company SLB has been awarded a five-year contract by Aramco to provide stimulation services for its unconventional gas fields.

This award is part of a broader, multi-billion-dollar contract that supports one of the largest unconventional gas development programs globally.

Five-year contract to drive innovation in stimulation, intervention, digital and frac automation

Agreement underscores gas as a pivotal fuel for global energy demand and a bridge to lower-carbon systems

The contract encompasses advanced stimulation, well intervention, frac automation, and digital solutions, which are important to unlocking the potential of Saudi Arabia’s unconventional gas resources — a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s strategy to diversify its energy portfolio and support the global energy transition.

“This agreement is an important step forward in Aramco’s efforts to diversify its energy portfolio in line with Vision 2030 and energy transition goals,” said Steve Gassen, executive vice president, Geographies, SLB. “With world-class technology, deep local expertise, and a proven track record in safety and service quality, SLB is well positioned to deliver tailored solutions that could help redefine operational performance in the development of Saudi Arabia’s unconventional resources.”