The 2026 NSC Safety Congress & Expo takes place September 11–17, 2026, in Indianapolis, IN, bringing together safety and EHS professionals for education sessions, networking, and an expo showcasing the latest workplace safety solutions.

The NSC Safety Congress & Expo is an annual event hosted by the National Safety Council that brings together safety, health and environmental professionals for education, networking and industry collaboration. Attendees can participate in more than 130 educational sessions, professional development seminars, keynote presentations and explore an expo featuring over 1,000 exhibiting companies showcasing safety technologies and solutions.

Plan now to join more than 12,500 safety, health and environmental professionals in Indianapolis.

When: September 11–17, 2026

Where: Indiana Convention Center - 100 South Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225