The Gulf Coast Energy Forum 2026 takes place October 14–16, 2026, at the Westin Canal Place in New Orleans, Louisiana, bringing together natural gas and energy professionals for networking, technical sessions, and industry insights.

The Gulf Coast Energy Forum 2026, hosted by LDC Gas Forums, is the 8th annual event for natural gas and energy professionals. The forum features technical sessions, networking opportunities, and discussions on market trends, LNG, infrastructure, and energy policy. Attendees include executives, analysts, and industry stakeholders looking to collaborate and stay updated on developments in the Gulf Coast energy market.

When: October 14, 2026 – October 16, 2026

Where: Westin Canal Place, 100 Rue Iberville, New Orleans, Louisiana, 70130