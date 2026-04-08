Attend the Contractor Safety Awards on July 16, 2026, at Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Lake Charles, Louisiana, celebrating outstanding safety performance and leadership across Southwest Louisiana.

The Contractor Safety Awards will take place on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles, Louisiana. This annual event brings together industry leaders and contractors to recognize outstanding safety performance, highlight exceptional teams, and reinforce a shared commitment to safety across the region.

Registration is now open at www.contractorsafetyawards.com.

When: July 16, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST

Where: Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino - 2550 Golden Nugget Blvd, Lake Charles, LA 70601