Environmental Health, Community and Safety Symposium

The EARTH • STEM • HIRE Environmental, Health & Safety Community Symposium is a free community event focused on environmental awareness, emergency preparedness and career pathways in EHS. Topics include hands-on fire safety training, understanding earth and water systems, emergency alert systems and exploring careers in environmental health and safety. The event is presented by One Delta Plaza Educational Center and the Houston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and made possible by a Dow Promise Grant.

When: April 18, 2026, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. CST

Where: South Union Church of Christ, 7427 Ardmore St., Houston, TX 77054