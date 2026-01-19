Participate in the 2026 EHCMA Workforce Development Golf Tournament and help remove barriers for individuals pursuing careers in the petrochemical industry.

The 2026 EHCMA Workforce Development Golf Tournament will help to support and build tomorrow’s workforce.

The funds raised through the Golf Tournament remove barriers for hardworking individuals pursuing the career of their dreams in the Petrochemical Industry. The uplifting testimonies from scholarship recipients, such as single parents or older siblings taking care of entire households, who received the “life-changing” help to finish out their process technology degree or welding certification, are incredible.

Please join us in the journey to changing lives by participating in the event!

When: June 10, 2026, from 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Where: Wildcat Golf Club - 12000 Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77045