Attend the AQC How To Submit seminar on April 15, 2026, from 11:00 AM–1:00 PM in Houston, TX. Learn how to successfully complete the Accredited Quality Contractor (AQC) application and strengthen your company’s safety and quality performance.

Become an Accredited Quality Contractor (AQC) – Stand Out in the Industry!

Earning the AQC credential sets your company apart as a leader in safety, workforce development, and community engagement—but the application process can be daunting. That’s why ABC Houston is hosting an exclusive "AQC How-To Submit" Seminar on June 5th at the ABC Office to guide you step by step!

When: April 15, 2026 - 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Where: Associated Builders & Contractors- Greater Houston - 4910 Dacoma Street, Houston, TX 77018-7516