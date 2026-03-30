Attend Intelligent Leadership for Senior Executives on April 10, 2026, from 8:00 AM–3:00 PM in Houston, TX. Designed for C-suite and senior leaders, this course focuses on decision-making, leadership effectiveness and performance-driven results.

This leadership course is designed specifically for C-suite executives, owners, presidents, vice presidents, directors and senior management professionals. Unlike traditional leadership training, the program emphasizes development of the individual leader through proprietary assessments that focus on leadership actions and effectiveness rather than personality traits alone.

Participants will gain tools to strengthen executive decision-making, improve leadership impact and drive measurable results across their organizations.

When: April 10, 2026 - 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Where: Associated Builders & Contractors - Greater Houston - 4910 Dacoma Street, Houston, TX 77018-7516