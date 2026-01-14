Attend the American Data Centers Forum 2026, “From Building to Powering” — a leading data center infrastructure, power, and innovation conference in Houston, Texas, on April 23–24, 2026.

The American Data Centers Forum: From Building to Powering brings together developers, energy providers, policymakers, infrastructure engineers, and technology leaders to explore innovations in data center design, power systems, sustainable infrastructure, cooling technologies, and operational resilience.

When: April 23–24, 2026 (full-day sessions on both dates; specific daily start/end times vary by agenda).

Where: Houston Marriott West Loop by The Galleria,