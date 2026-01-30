Attend the 37th Annual Phil Mueller Memorial Painters Competition on March 21, 2026 in Pasadena, TX. Hosted by the Coating Society of Houston, this free, family-friendly event features team competition, food, games, music, and cash prizes.

When: Saturday, March 21, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST

Where: Pasadena Fair Grounds – BBQ Pavilion, 7902 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, TX 77505