2026 AFPM Summit

The AFPM Summit brings together downstream refining and petrochemical professionals August 25-28 and September 3, 2026, at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, TX.

Summit is AFPM's premier technical conference dedicated to improving plant-wide performance in the refining and petrochemical industries. Sessions are led and attended by engineers, managers, operators and leaders across the downstream sector. This year's conference will feature the following technical tracks:

When: August 25-28, 2026

Where: Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, Grapevine, TX