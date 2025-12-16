2026 AFPM Summit

to

Register Here Agenda

Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center 1501 Gaylord Trail, Houston, Texas 76051

The AFPM Summit brings together downstream refining and petrochemical professionals August 25-28 and September 3, 2026, at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, TX.

Summit is AFPM's premier technical conference dedicated to improving plant-wide performance in the refining and petrochemical industries. Sessions are led and attended by engineers, managers, operators and leaders across the downstream sector. This year's conference will feature the following technical tracks:

When: August 25-28, 2026

Where: Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, Grapevine, TX

Info

Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center 1501 Gaylord Trail, Houston, Texas 76051
In-Person Event, Networking Events
Register Here Agenda
to
Google Calendar - 2026 AFPM Summit - 2026-08-25 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2026 AFPM Summit - 2026-08-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2026 AFPM Summit - 2026-08-25 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2026 AFPM Summit - 2026-08-25 00:00:00 ical

Tags