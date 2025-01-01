Dragon Industrial Wrap insert

Dragon Industrial Wrap is a veteran-owned, Texas-based, one-stop composite repair company.

DIW is the only composite repair company in the world that manufactures the materials, engineers the repair plans, and executes ASME-PCC 2 certified installations under one roof for applications ranging from -100F to 1200F.

In addition to the highest temperature composite repairs, we also offer our cutting-edge Resin Traps. We utilize engineered drawings to 3D print a composite Dragon Trap to encapsulate the defect in the resin system appropriate to facilitate the repair.

