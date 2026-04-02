What the Strait of Hormuz crisis means for Gulf Coast refiners and LNG exporters

The last time the world faced an oil shock of this scale, lines wrapped around gas stations and the U.S. economy spent years recovering.

Here are three key points of the Strait of Hormuz conflict:

Global Energy Crisis: The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz in early 2026 has halted 20% of the world's oil supply, driving Brent crude prices toward $100+ per barrel and threatening an economic shock similar to historic oil crises.

The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz in early 2026 has halted 20% of the world's oil supply, driving Brent crude prices toward $100+ per barrel and threatening an economic shock similar to historic oil crises. Surging Gulf Coast Profitability: While the world faces a crisis, U.S. Gulf Coast refiners are seeing their strongest margins in years. The "3-2-1 crack spread" (a key measure of profitability) has jumped from under $20 to over $54 per barrel as Middle Eastern competitors are forced offline.

While the world faces a crisis, U.S. Gulf Coast refiners are seeing their strongest margins in years. The "3-2-1 crack spread" (a key measure of profitability) has jumped from under $20 to over $54 per barrel as Middle Eastern competitors are forced offline. U.S. Refiners Filling the Gap: Gulf Coast operators, including Valero, Marathon, and Phillips 66, are maximizing throughput and restarting facilities to supply Asia and Europe with finished products like diesel and gasoline that can no longer be shipped from the Middle East.

The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed since late February 2026. Twenty percent of the world's oil supply moves through that narrow waterway on a normal day. Right now, almost none of it is. From March 1 through March 23, commercial vessel crossings dropped 95 percent from peacetime averages. As of this morning, Brent crude is trading near $108 a barrel after President Trump vowed Wednesday night to continue strikes on Iran, and analysts at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy are warning there is no policy option to prevent prices from reaching $200 a barrel if the strait stays closed.

For the rest of the world, this is an energy crisis. For Gulf Coast refiners and LNG exporters, it is, in the short term, the strongest margin environment in years.

That distinction matters. And it comes with serious caveats.

Gulf Coast refining margins have surged to multi-year highs

The 3-2-1 crack spread, the industry's standard measure of refining profitability, has jumped from under $20 per barrel at the start of 2026 to over $54 as of late March. That is a swing refiners have not seen since the post-pandemic supply disruptions of 2022.

The mechanism is straightforward. Middle Eastern refineries that normally supply Asia and Europe with finished products, diesel, jet fuel, gasoline, are offline or unable to ship. Gulf Coast refiners running U.S.-produced crude are now among the few large-scale suppliers in a position to fill that gap. Asia is actively looking for replacement barrels, and U.S. fuel exports hit a record in March as a direct result.

That is real money for operators from Corpus Christi to Baton Rouge. Valero, which was already ramping Venezuelan crude imports to its Gulf Coast facilities before the March 23 explosion at Port Arthur, is preparing to restart that 380,000-barrel-per-day facility this week. The timing could not be more consequential. Restarting into a $54 crack spread environment is a materially different financial outcome than restarting into the $20 spread that defined most of 2025.

Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66 and other Gulf Coast refining operators with capacity to run at or near full utilization are in a similar position. The economics favor pushing throughput as hard as safely possible.

U.S. LNG exports broke a record in March. The Gulf Coast is the reason.

Qatar normally supplies 12 to 14 percent of Europe's LNG. Qatar's Energy Minister has confirmed that disruptions to Qatari LNG exports may last far longer than initially assumed and that a full ceasefire is required before restart operations can even begin.

Europe entered this crisis with storage tanks already depleted from winter. Asian markets that rely on Middle Eastern LNG are facing active shortages. The demand for U.S. supply has shifted from long-term contracting discussions to urgent spot market competition.

U.S. LNG exports broke a record high in March. Every terminal producing that volume sits on the Gulf Coast. Sabine Pass, Corpus Christi, Calcasieu Pass, Plaquemines and, as of late March, Golden Pass are the infrastructure backbone of that record. Feed gas demand along the Houston-to-Brownsville corridor is running at levels that are pulling hard on Permian and Haynesville supply chains.

For midstream operators, LNG terminal operators and the service companies that keep those facilities running, this is the demand environment the last decade of Gulf Coast infrastructure investment was built for.

The caveats are real

None of this means Gulf Coast operators are insulated from what happens next.

Brent at $108 is already generating demand destruction in Asia. Pakistan is rationing fuel. Thailand is reporting shortages. South Korea has restricted naphtha exports. If the strait stays closed and prices continue to climb toward $150 or $200, the demand destruction will spread west and could reduce the volume of finished product the Gulf Coast has markets to sell into.

Petrochemical producers face a more immediate version of this problem. Naphtha-based feedstock costs have risen sharply, and Asian petrochemical demand, which normally absorbs a significant share of Gulf Coast output, is already down by an estimated 2 million barrels per day. Plastic prices are rising, but not fast enough in every segment to fully offset the feedstock hit. Producers who were already managing compressed margins entering 2026 are now navigating a different kind of pressure.

There is also a crude supply question developing. Permian Basin operators are not rushing to open new wells despite the price signal. Drilling is slow, expensive and carries the risk that prices fall before new production comes online. The EIA currently projects U.S. crude output will average 13.6 million barrels per day in 2026, revised upward from prior forecasts, but that is a full-year average, not a near-term production surge.

What Gulf Coast operators should be watching right now

The next two to three weeks are the window analysts have identified as critical. If the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed through mid-April, the strategic petroleum reserve releases and sanctioned oil exemptions the U.S. has deployed to buffer markets will begin to lose their effect. That is when analysts expect prices to move to a new, higher level with fewer policy tools available to push them back down.

Trump has signaled U.S. operations in Iran will continue for two to three more weeks. Iran has called that timeline unrealistic and launched additional missile attacks on Gulf states as recently as this morning. The situation is fluid by the hour.

For Gulf Coast refinery and LNG terminal operators, the operational posture right now is clear: maximize reliable throughput, capture the margin environment while it holds, and maintain the asset integrity that makes it possible to run hard without incident. The facilities that are down for maintenance or recovering from upsets are missing the best refining margin window in years.

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For contractors and service providers across the region, the secondary effects are already showing up. Feed gas demand is elevated. Terminal utilization is high. Refineries that need to restart quickly or sustain above-normal run rates require the support infrastructure to do it.

The Gulf Coast built itself into the center of global energy trade over 50 years of capital investment and industrial expertise. The crisis in the Strait of Hormuz is, in a painful global sense, the proof of that position.