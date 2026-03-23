Authorities on scene of possible explosion at Valero refinery, shelter-in-place issued

Authorities have issued a shelter-in-place order for a portion of Port Arthur, Texas, 90 miles east of Houston, following a possible explosion.

According to officials, the possible explosion occurred at the Valero Refinery in Port Arthur.

The Port Arthur Fire Department is advising residents who live on the west side of Port Arthur to shelter in place.

Residents in the surrounding area are being strongly encouraged to remain indoors until further notice, keep windows and doors closed, and follow guidance from local officials.

Port Arthur officials said to expect road closures in and around the area of Highway 82 and Highway 87 and traffic coming into the area from additional roadways.

Sheriff Zena Stephens tells FOX Beaumont the explosion was likely caused by an industrial heater.

More on this story as it develops at Fox26Houston.