What keeps plant managers up at night? Part III:

Finding the right contractor for industrial maintenance projects is a challenge when dealing with multiple facilities and contractors.

Navigating different sets of regulations and selecting the right local partner can be difficult, especially for facilities in smaller markets.

North American ContractorLink (ContractorLink) solves a common frustration among buyers of industrial maintenance services: locating an appropriate contractor with good safety records and skilled workers who will get the job done right and on time. ContractorLink’s local advisor evaluates, problem-solves and connects customers with a fully-vetted contractor. All for no cost to streamline the contractor search.

Jim Ochu, GM of ContractorLink, is a business leader leveraging technology, process, and people to improve the performance of businesses, and is the catalyst behind the rapid growth of ContractorLink.

To serve national customers with projects across multiple facilities, ContractorLink introduced DiamondLink Service in 2022. According to Ochu, monitoring the progress of each contractor at each facility can be difficult from a distance. “Keeping a pulse on how contractors perform is near impossible amongst a network of facilities.”

“Our advisors help scope and identify contractors, provide on-premise support at each facility and funnel communications and updates back to the manager through a single dedicated advisor,” said Ochu. For added support, ContractorLink also provides 24-hour phone service to reach an advisor, or post-project assessments, to ensure expectations are met.

He noted that research indicates over 80 percent of plant managers express having trouble, at times, locating the right contractor for their plant. With a tightening labor market and losing in-house maintenance staff, challenges have increased in managing multiple facilities, across several markets with different conditions.

“A major challenge that plant managers experience when coordinating maintenance work at multiple facilities around the country is finding trusted contractors,” Ochu said. “Managers are under a lot of pressure when executing these large scope projects. Strained communications, tight deadlines and initiatives to support minority suppliers all weigh heavily on the manager in charge. There are many more considerations and potential pitfalls involved.”

“Our DiamondLink Service takes the uncertainty out of selecting a contractor — coordinating between contractors and locations, streamlining communications, applying appropriate pressure to source a contractor for a small project or an emergency in a remote location and be an easy button for the manager over multiple plants,” added Ochu.

“Our advisors are a true extension of a plant’s staff.”

ContractorLink has created a no-cost solution to deliver results at each location. Ochu finished by saying, “With the combination of our skilled advisors and our network of quality contractors, we offer a better way to find the best contractor for your project.”

