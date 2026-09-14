Venture Global and China Gas announce new long-term LNG agreement

Venture Global, Inc. and China Gas Holdings Limited announced the execution of a new Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) to purchase 0.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Venture Global for 20 years, starting in 2030.

This SPA brings Venture Global’s current long-term offtake with China Gas, to 2.5 MTPA under 20-year SPAs supplied across Venture Global’s portfolio.

"Venture Global is pleased to expand our LNG partnership with China Gas, a leading natural gas operator in China, supplying the country's growing energy needs with reliable, low-cost American LNG from across our Louisiana projects," said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel.

Like this news? Make BIC Magazine a Google preferred news source.

“We are pleased to deepen our long-standing partnership with Venture Global through this new agreement,” said Mr. Liu Ming Hui, Chairman and President of China Gas. “It further strengthens our portfolio and reinforces our commitment to establishing an international energy trading platform that connects high-quality global resources with rising energy demand worldwide.”