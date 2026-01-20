Valero confirms mass layoffs at Bay Area refinery

Valero Energy expects to layoff 237 out of 348 total employees at its Benicia refinery by July 1, the company said in a letter to the state's employment regulator and local officials, as it prepares to permanently idle refinery processing units at one of California's few remaining fuel-making plants.

"The employees at the plant are not represented by a union and do not have bumping rights. We do not plan to coordinate services with the local workforce development board or any other entity," the refinery manager said in a letter to officials.

The layoffs follow Valero's earlier decision to continue producing gasoline through April and then supply Northern California through a combination of existing inventories and imported fuel, according to Governor Newsom's office.

