STARFIRE Lubricants expands operations with a New 104,000 sq. ft. facility in Hamilton, Ohio

STARFIRE Lubricants announced the grand opening of its new 104,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility located in Hamilton, Ohio.

Expand SF-NewBuilding-Sunset STARFIRE, located in Hamilton, Ohio, new 104,000 square foot headquarters.

Starting November 10, 2025, all business operations will be conducted from this new corporate headquarters location—signaling a major leap forward in STARFIRE's capabilities in packaging, warehousing, and distribution of premium lubricants across North America and internationally.

This new facility enhances STARFIRE's ability to meet growing demand across the automotive, industrial, heavy-duty duty and agricultural sectors. It includes expanded warehousing and logistics as STARFIRE continues to expand its product offerings and enter new markets.

Strategically located in Hamilton, OH, this modern facility is designed to improve order fulfillment speed, expand production flexibility, and offer increased product availability for STARFIRE's diverse customer base.

"This expansion reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering the best possible service and product availability to our partners and customers," said Darrin Ward, CEO of STARFIRE Lubricants. "The Hamilton facility positions us for long-term growth while maintaining the responsiveness that has made STARFIRE a trusted name in the industry."

"The added space allows us to streamline our logistics and delivery operations and better serve our distributor network across the country," added Tim Wullenweber, VP of Marketing & Technical Sales. "More room means more speed, more inventory, and more consistency—all key to helping our customers succeed."

Facility Highlights:

104,000 sq. ft. of warehouse, logistics and office space

Enhanced layout for optimized material flow and efficiency

High-velocity distribution infrastructure for faster, more reliable shipping

Centralized location in Hamilton, Ohio, supporting efficient nationwide logistics

Effective November 10, STARFIRE will fully operate from the new location. The transition has been carefully managed to ensure zero disruption in customer service, order processing, or product delivery.