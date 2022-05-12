PSC tankermen lead the way for 70 years

Petroleum Service Corp. (PSC) was founded as the nation's first shoreside tankerman service in 1952 by D.H. Haymon, a World War II veteran who worked with a small crew of family members and friends to load and offload barges along the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

They worked hard, took good care of their customers, and built a reputation for safety and service.

The strong foundation that PSC's tankermen established for the company has served it well through the years and created new opportunities for company growth. Now in its 70th year of operation, PSC is the largest shoreside tankerman service in the country, with a team of well-trained tankermen working in 11 geographic zones in the U.S., more than any other tankermen service.

The company, now operating under the name PSC Group, also provides a wide range of product handling, site logistics and sustainability services. Today, PSC has 4,000 employees working at more than 150 refineries, chemical plants and terminal operations across the U.S.

Leading the way

"Our tankermen work on thousands of barges each month at hundreds of dock facilities throughout the nation's inland waterways system. They work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in every kind of weather, river stage and tidal condition," said Josh Dixon, vice president of operations for PSC. "Tankermen play a vital role in our national economy and security by safely transferring products in and out of refineries, chemical plants and terminals, while protecting the environment."

PSC's tankermen handle more than 34,000 barge transfers on average each year, with an outstanding track record of safety and environmental performance. They are trained in the safe handling of all classes of refined products, chemical and liquefied gas cargoes, vapor recovery, firefighting, facility operations and emergency response.

PSC has been recognized for its industry- leading policies, procedures and training, which originated from the need to prevent spills to the water and other incidents. The company is a two-time honorable mention winner of the Benkert Award, the U.S. Coast Guard's top honor for marine environmental protection.

"PSC's overall success is a direct result of decades of industry-leading performance by our tankermen," Dixon said. "Without their tireless commitment to customer service and environmental stewardship, we wouldn't be the company we are today. Their good work opened the doors for us to expand into other product handling and service areas for our customers."

In the midst of the growth and services expansion, PSC's tankerman operations remain a top priority for the company. "We are as committed today to our tankermen and our marine customers as we were when PSC was founded in 1952," Dixon added. "The evolution of Petroleum Service Corp. into PSC Group is the next chapter in our legacy. Our tankermen are proud to play such an important role, and they remain our standard-bearers with unmatched professionalism and quality of work."

For more information about PSC's services, visit the company's websites at www.pscgroup.com and www.tankermanjobs.com or call (281) 991-3500.